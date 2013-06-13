A delivery cab driver suffered an apparent heart attack while driving and crashed on a Bronx sidewalk, striking a 17-year-old girl and her 1-year-old, sources said.
The 50-year-old driver lost control of his car on Prospect Avenue near Westchester Avenue in Longwood when he vaulted a curb and struck Alondra Gervisia and her daughter, Perla, about 12:45 p.m., the sources said
Emergency workers rushed the mother and child to Lincoln Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries. Both were expected to make a full recovery.
Mother and Baby Survive Being Run Over By Dead Driver [LOOK] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com