See Why He Turned Down ‘Love & Hip Hop’

Lyfe Jennings has been through some things, seen some things and experienced some things. The singer-songwriter, who spent a decade in prison for arson, rose to fame after his incarceration with his 2005 hit “Must Be Nice,” a R&B ode to a loyal lover.

The father of four, who recently celebrated a birthday, had his share of hard times. Jennings (real name Chester Jermaine Jennings) finds joy in the simple things and tries to steer far from any unnecessary drama, which is why he turned down an offer from “Love & Hip Hop” creator Mona Scott-Young to appear on the wildly successful franchise. Jennings, dialed in to chat about his new album, “Boomerang,”  his upcoming reality television show, and the lessons his children have taught him. READ MORE

