“I Aint Fooling With Gucci!” Says Waka

Yesterday we reported that Waka Flocka Flame would be apart of the Brick Squad compilation album “Big Money Talk!” We reported what we knew based on what Gucci Mane said with his own two lips. But in fact, that information is false. Waka says he wants nothing to do with that album and he still aint fooling with Gucci! Stay tuned we’ll see who will win this battle.

