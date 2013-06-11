CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

“I Aint Fooling With Gucci!” Says Waka

0 reads
Leave a comment

Yesterday we reported that Waka Flocka Flame would be apart of the Brick Squad compilation album “Big Money Talk!” We reported what we knew based on what Gucci Mane said with his own two lips. But in fact, that information is false. Waka says he wants nothing to do with that album and he still aint fooling with Gucci! Stay tuned we’ll see who will win this battle.   

Your thoughts?

“The Russ Parr Morning Show”

Monday- Friday 6-10am & Saturday’s- 8-10am

Follow Russ Parr on Twitter @RussParrShow

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews! [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=1011WIZF

Brick Squad , gucci , waka flocka flame

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Describes “Hot Girl Summer”
 13 hours ago
07.17.19
“Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2” Gets…
 13 hours ago
07.17.19
Rick Ross Announces “Port Of Miami 2” Release…
 14 hours ago
07.17.19
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Might Be Planning…
 14 hours ago
07.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close