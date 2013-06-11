What’s Up With Jill Scott?

Jill Scott has been hard at work in the studio and on the bicycle. Jilly from Philly has lost about 70lbs and is ready to show off her new slender curves. She returns to her old stomping grounds for the Philly’s 4th Of July Jam. This performance will be broadcast live on VH1 as well as streamed live on VH1.com! Jill continues her tour down south to New Orleans for the Essence Music Festival, July 5th. She will then make her way to the Queen City, for the Macy’s Music Festival on Friday, July 26. Continue to listen to win tickets to the Macy’s Music Fest on 101.1 the Wiz. Until then watch the trailer of the upcoming romantic comedy Jill stars in along side Paula Patton, Taye Diggs, Trey Songz and more in theaters September 27.

