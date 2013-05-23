Is Boosie REALLY Coming Home?!?!

Well, Boosie is NOT coming home this month (MAY) . Source’s say that Boosie will be coming home sometime this summer, June or July. There have been conflicting rumors and reports as to when Boosie is coming home. Some of them are as far as 2014, even though he’s been found not guilty of murder.

On the music side, it will be interesting to see who Boosie aligns himself with. I haven’t heard a lot on that front. What is known is that Boosie has written about 500 new songs. He’s on par with Pac with all these songs!

But, will people support? Im not gone lie I’m a fan but I am also interested in what he has to say at this point.

