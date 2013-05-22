Chief Keef Going To Jail?

From All hiphop.com:

The new arrest for Chief Keef could be a real live challenge for the young BUCK. Why? I am hearing that the new arrest on weed is a violation to probation or parole or whatever he’s on. Word on the street is he may have to do more time. I also heard that these antics are rapidly wearing thin at the label level. If he continues to get knocked, he’ll definitely do a longer stretch in the bing. Wait til the money runs out…

