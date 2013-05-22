Say What? Man Looking For Ghost Catches Wife Having Sex With His Son!!!

This gives new meaning to the term ‘if you go looking for something, you just might find it.’ A man attempting to catch a ghost sighting on his webcam got the shock of his life when he learned that his live-in lover was sleeping with his son reports themercury.com.

The man’s 16 year-old son was caught kissing his 28-year-old step-mom who seduced him and it was all caught on video.The Australian man confronted his 28-year-old partner who tried to downplay the incident, but his son confessed to having sex with her multiple times.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: