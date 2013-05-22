“No One Talked To Me About Using My Husband’s Image” says O.D.B.’s Widow

Plans to resurrect rapper, The Ol’ Dirty Bastard via hologram will go on as planned. Despite complaints from his widow, Icelene Jones. Jones did not appreciate being left out of the planning process of using O.D.B. as a hologram alongside the Rza and the late N.W.A. member Eazy E at this falls “Rock The Bells” festival. Stay tuned!

