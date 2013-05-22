Lil Scrappy Fails Drug Test, Heading To Rehab For Kush

The life of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s Lil Scrappy is coming apart at the seams. The Atlanta rapper has failed a drug test and has admitted that he is addicted to kush. Also folks, Scrap is heading to rehab.

Reports TMZ:

Lil Scrappy believes he’s addicted to weed … and after failing a court-ordered drug test, the rapper will enter a rehab facility for treatment, TMZ has learned. Scrappy appeared in a Georgia courtroom moments ago, where officials revealed a urine test Scrappy took last week came back positive for marijuana.

