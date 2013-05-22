Does Evelyn Lozada Have A New Man?

Looks like Evelyn Lozada is rebounding from her breakup with Chad Johnson and may have a new man in her life. Rumor has it the beautiful reality star is dating MLB player Carl Crawford.

Hip Hollywood is reporting that Ev was in New York recently to watch Carl’s team the Dodgers play the Mets, and apparently there have been other eye-witness accounts of Crawford and Lozada hanging out more recently. But until I see the pics,this is nothing but a rumor.

While Evelyn may be moving on with her life, Chad on the other hand has not had a good month. There was a warrant out for his arrest for violating his probation due to their domestic violence issue and as a result was arrested.

Chad is rumored to be dating K. Michelle.

