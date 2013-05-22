Sneak Peek At Trailer For Toya & Memphitz’s New Show “The Wright Way” [Video]

0 reads Leave a comment
Memphitz and Toya are taking on TV together! What are they gonna say about those K.Michelle abuse allegations? Special thanks to Bossip.com for finding a rough trailer for a new reality show that could be airing soon. Check out the video below!
