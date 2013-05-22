CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Sneak Peek At Trailer For Toya & Memphitz’s New Show “The Wright Way” [Video]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Memphitz and Toya are taking on TV together! What are they gonna say about those K.Michelle abuse allegations? Special thanks to Bossip.com for finding a rough trailer for a new reality show that could be airing soon. Check out the video below!

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!

 

Recent Updates

memphitz , toya , tv show

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Describes “Hot Girl Summer”
 18 hours ago
07.17.19
“Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2” Gets…
 18 hours ago
07.17.19
Rick Ross Announces “Port Of Miami 2” Release…
 19 hours ago
07.17.19
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Might Be Planning…
 19 hours ago
07.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close