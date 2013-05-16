CLOSE
Fasho Celebrity News
Home

Residents Tase & Beat Up A Would-Be Thief

1 reads
Leave a comment

 

If you want to rob a home in Florida, you better be prepared to defend yourself. A 19-year-old almost robber caught the beatdown of his life when he tried to rob a house in Palm Bay, Florida.

Michael Maxwell has been charged with multiple counts of battery and one count of home invasion robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon. Police arrested the young man after they were called to a home at one in the morning May 15th. Although Maxwell suffered the most, he wasn’t the only person to try to steal from the home. His 17-year-old accomplice was also taken into custody on the same charges. Although both were charged with the same crime, only Michael Maxwell was held on $51,000 bond. SEE MORE

19 , Fasho Celebrity News , Michael Maxwell , Robbed , Robbery

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Describes “Hot Girl Summer”
 19 hours ago
07.17.19
“Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2” Gets…
 20 hours ago
07.17.19
Rick Ross Announces “Port Of Miami 2” Release…
 20 hours ago
07.17.19
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Might Be Planning…
 20 hours ago
07.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close