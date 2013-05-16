Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Donate 70Million For Arts Program

The fellas are putting their money where their mouth is! American Idol mentor, Jimmy Iovine teamed up with CEO of Aftermath and Beats By Dre, Dr. Dre by giving back to college students. The gentlemen have donated 70million to USC to build a music industry academy which features entrepreneurs and technology as part of their core curriculum. To invest in the futures of young people is an incredible thing! Read the full story here.

You thoughts?

Jade West “Always On a Musical Quest”

On-Air Personality/Producer/Public Affairs

Producer of the Russ Parr Morning Show M-F 6-10am

On-Air Sunday’s 10-2pm

Follow me on Twitter @jadewest101

