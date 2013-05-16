Bow Wow Reveals How He Once Pissed Off Michael Jordan

Shout out to Complex,

In a recent interview, Bow Wow expresses his admiration for the basketball legend Michael Jordan but also reveals how he once pissed him off.

“I actually wore some Iverson’s over to their house. And we was getting ready to play ball and I remember Mr. Jordan came in, woke us all up, and was like, ‘Whose is these?’ And I was like, ‘Oh man.’ You know I love AI, AI was my dude. Iverson was my dude but everything was brand Jordan’ed out. I was like, “Them mine.” He was like, “Man you know…come on man. You know got to have on some Jumpman, some Jordans, something.” I never saw my AIs after that moment.”

