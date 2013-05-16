Diddy’s Mayback Stopped by Cops at Gunpoint!

This is a curious story about Diddy.

Actually, that Sean “Diddy” Comb‘s $500,000 Mayback was pulled over this afternoon by LA County Deputies with their guns drawn.

TMZ is reporting that the incident happened after the 43-year-old mogul had just been dropped off at the Soho House private club in West Hollywood. Diddy’s bodyguard and someone else were in the process of driving away when deputies, nine squad cars deep swooped in with guns drawn. The cops ordered theoccupants out of the car and lie on the ground until they discovered no one had any weapons.

We guess this is either a new form of “mobile” celebrity swatting or something else is up. We’re not sure which.

Meanwhile, on another curious note, Mr. Combs says he’s joining the cast of British period drama “Downton Abbey.” He unveiled the news via Twitter earlier today:

MY BIG NEWS: So happy to announce that Im a series regular on DOWNTON ABBEY-my favorite show+i’ll be debuting a sneak peek tonight 12am PST!

Like we said, that’s what Diddy says. A representative of the ITV/PBS show says aww hell to the no! It ain’t happening. OK, so we’re being a tad dramatic (and ghetto, too?). Actually, according to the Wall Street Journal, the rep’s response was to the question of is their any truth to the tweet above issued by Sean “Diddy” Combs? The reps official answer: “None at all. Thanks for checking.”

Hmm, one way or the other, it appears Diddy is having a pretty interesting day.

