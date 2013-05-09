Busta Rhymes & Pharell Stole Twerk Track?!

Last week Busta Rhymes and Pharrell released a song over the internet called “Twerk It” and Miami rapper Monty $$ has come forward saying they stole his song. Monty $$ spoke to Miami New Times and says, “It’s the same song, they just copied it and put it out.” Hhhmmm… we’ll keep you posted!

