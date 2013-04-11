CLOSE
LL Cool J Stands by Song 'Accidental Racist' [VIDEO]

It only took a few hours for a six-minute song about race to spark a backlash after its release Monday.

The song by the unlikely duo of Brad Paisley and LL Cool J,“Accidental Racist,” was slammed by music critics and fans alike for its attempt at a dialogue on race between two men from starkly different backgrounds with lyrics like “If you don’t judge my do-rag … I won’t judge your red flag” and “If you don’t judge my gold chains … I’ll forget the iron chains.” read more

LL Cool J Stands by Song ‘Accidental Racist’ [VIDEO] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

