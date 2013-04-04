CLOSE
Who Stole Chris Bosh’s Purses?

Okay, maybe it wasn’t Chris Bosh‘s purses; more like his wife’s. The NBA player’s house was broken into and the thief stole $340,000 worth of jewelry and purses while he was out celebrating his birthday, according to USA Today.

When the couple came back from their night out, they found their closet had been tampered with. Whoever took their belongings got them for rings, watches, and the expensive bags but left Bosh’s championship ring. How nice of them.

