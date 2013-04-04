CLOSE
‘L&HH’ Star Winter Ramos’ Tell-All Book: All the Celebs Who Should Be Worried!

Everyone loves a good tell-all…besides the names listed in the memoir. “Love & Hip Hop” cast member Winter Ramos is the latest former industry-used female to speak out about her misguided years in the abusive music business. Her 223-pager, titled “Game Over” is a detailed biography filled with enough celebrity names to keep you enticed to make it through each chapter to the end. “Game Over” is no literary masterpiece, but it does exactly what is supposed to do–spills the tea on your favorite rappers of the past and present.

