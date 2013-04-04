Carmelo Anthony Talks The Heat And Marriage With LaLa [VIDEO]

The Heat who? Well, that’s what Carmelo Anthony said as he busted their a** in last night’s game, scoring 50 points, the most he’s scored in a single game playing for the Knicks.

That 27-game streak The Heat had? It doesn’t faze the superstar one bit. Like any good athlete, he let’s us know that it fuels him, according to Yahoo.

“My goal was to come out here and attack it,” Anthony told TNT sideline reporter David Aldridge after the game. “We wanted to win this game regardless of who suited up — Miami still is a tough team, a championship team. We wanted to win this game for our own confidence, our own momentum, and we came out here and did that.”

He also talks to Yahoo’s “Off the Cuff” about what takes to live with the spotlight on him. Especially with the Honey Nut Cheerio debacle from this past January and rumors that his marriage to LaLa Vasquez was on the rocks, no doubt some people will be keeping an eye on their relationship.

It’s kind of – you’re in this box. “ Anthony explained, “it’s a transparent box where everybody sees what you’re doing, everybody knows what you doing, especially with the way that the media is – online, digital, newspapers. But you’ve got to have fun doing what you do, and in the way you live. It’s hard, but we deal with it. You know, I think the first part is understanding, and knowing, that that’s your life. Once you get to that point, it’s half the battle.”

