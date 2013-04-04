Thanks to superstitious thespians the term “break a leg” has become a ubiquitous catch phrase to ward off bad luck. But after watching Louisville basketball player Kevin Ware suffer one of the most graphic sports injuries of the last 30 years, it’s impossible to say that without a chill going down your spine.

On Sunday March 31st Ware suffered an exposed compound fracture with 6:33 remaining in the first half of the Midwest Regional basketball game. The guard ran out to contest a 3-pointer by Duke’s Tyler Thornton and then the world gasped in horror as he landed.

“I honestly didn’t feel pain, I felt more shock. I had never felt anything like that in my life,” he told ESPN of the injury. “When I closed out I had no idea where my foot was going to land. I never thought that when I looked down at my leg that it would be broke. I thought it was just my ankle or something but coach P went to help me up and his eyes got huge. All the guys around me just started crying.”

Kevin’s teammates managed to gather themselves and pull out a 85 to 63 win against Duke. In this first interview Kevin talks about seeing the regional championship trophy from his hospital bed, the support of his coach and his future in basketball.

Ware’s coach Rick Pitino also spoke candidly about the injury and how it impacted his players.

“We didn’t feel much like celebrating. We were excited to be going back to the Final Four, but there was part of us holding back the celebration until we knew he was fine.”

Kevin Ware On Broken Leg: “I Didn’t Feel Pain, I Felt Shock” [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com