CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

I Whip My Hair Back And Forth! Anthea Butler Snatches Off Her Wig At Event!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Melissa Harris Perry

Anyone who watches MSNBC on the weekend knows that Melissa Harris Perry has discussed in depth,  the idea of what natural or black hair means to women of color and what it says about them in society. After attending a taping of the MSNBC weeknend show Melissa Harris Perry or “Nerdland” as it’s affectionately called, Anthea Butler got an idea, based off conversations that she had while on a segment which addressed natural hair in the black community.

The result was a symposium hosted by Butler herself at the University of Pennsylvania. Melissa Harris Perry was on hand to cover the event for her show.

But check out what happened when Ms. Butler decided to get a little wiggy with it!

We love it! Point well taken! Throw your wigs up!

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!

 

RECENT UPDATES

Who Are The Hottest Video Vixens In The Game? [PHOTOS]
Heineken Red Star Access Presents Roc Nation in Philadelphia Featuring Wale and DJ Nice
6 photos

 

I Whip My Hair Back And Forth! Anthea Butler Snatches Off Her Wig At Event! was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Anthea Butler , Melissa Harris-Perry , wig

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
COLIN KAEPERNICK, ERIC REID REACH SETTLEMENT WITH THE…
 19 hours ago
02.15.19
21 Savage describes fears of deportation, says he…
 19 hours ago
02.15.19
Family Affair: Tiffany Haddish Shares Funny Story That…
 22 hours ago
02.15.19
Gwoppovelli The WIZ Warmup
The Wiz Warm Up: Cincinnati’s Dash Gwoppovelli &…
 22 hours ago
02.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close