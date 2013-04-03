Anyone who watches MSNBC on the weekend knows that Melissa Harris Perry has discussed in depth, the idea of what natural or black hair means to women of color and what it says about them in society. After attending a taping of the MSNBC weeknend show Melissa Harris Perry or “Nerdland” as it’s affectionately called, Anthea Butler got an idea, based off conversations that she had while on a segment which addressed natural hair in the black community.

The result was a symposium hosted by Butler herself at the University of Pennsylvania. Melissa Harris Perry was on hand to cover the event for her show.

But check out what happened when Ms. Butler decided to get a little wiggy with it!

We love it! Point well taken! Throw your wigs up!

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!

RECENT UPDATES

I Whip My Hair Back And Forth! Anthea Butler Snatches Off Her Wig At Event! was originally published on theurbandaily.com