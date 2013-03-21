Ex NBA Star Now A Crossing Guard!!!

The last time most NBA fans saw or heard from Adrian Dantley, the legendary scoring forward and 2008 inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame was crying foul over losing his job as an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets because, he claims, he wouldn’t switch seats on George Karl’s bench. This sounded like a very odd reason for a man to lose a job — especially one who, just a season before, had served as Denver’s interim head coach while Karl was undergoing cancer treatment. (Dantley held down the fort, going 13-12, but was a clear step down from Karl, as the Nuggets went from a Western Conference finalist in the summer of ’09 to a first-round exit under his stewardship in ’10.) Whether it really was Musical Chairs that precipitated his ouster or something else entirely, it seems like we needn’t worry too much about the employability of the man who scored the 25th most points in NBA history — as it turns out, he’s gainfully employed in an industry that’s got nothing to do with professional basketball. Since last fall, Dantley has apparently been working as a crossing guard outside Eastern Middle School in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Silver Spring, Md., where he makes just under $15,000 a year. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS

