CLOSE
NOC Star News
HomeNOC Star News

Too Short Arrested!!!!

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Rapper Too Short was arrested for DUI after allegedly attempting to run from police…SMDH! Cops say Short — real name Todd Anthony Shaw — was pulled over in L.A. a couple hours ago for some traffic violation and when cops approached the vehicle, they determined he appeared under the influence. Now here’s where it gets weird — when police attempted to administer a breathalyzer test, cops say Too Short took off running and tripped on the street. Police apprehended Too Short and placed him under arrest and tossed him into a police cruiser. On the way back to the station, things got even crazier — we’re told Too Short tried to dump narcotics in the back of the cruiser. According to law enforcement sources, Too Short is currently being booked for DUI and felony narcotics possession.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Describes “Hot Girl Summer”
 1 day ago
07.17.19
“Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2” Gets…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Rick Ross Announces “Port Of Miami 2” Release…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Might Be Planning…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close