Too Short Arrested!!!!

Rapper Too Short was arrested for DUI after allegedly attempting to run from police…SMDH! Cops say Short — real name Todd Anthony Shaw — was pulled over in L.A. a couple hours ago for some traffic violation and when cops approached the vehicle, they determined he appeared under the influence. Now here’s where it gets weird — when police attempted to administer a breathalyzer test, cops say Too Short took off running and tripped on the street. Police apprehended Too Short and placed him under arrest and tossed him into a police cruiser. On the way back to the station, things got even crazier — we’re told Too Short tried to dump narcotics in the back of the cruiser. According to law enforcement sources, Too Short is currently being booked for DUI and felony narcotics possession.