Critical “Interview Do’s & Don’ts” [PSA]

Do’s
- Do your research on the company you are seeking to work for.
- Do be on time for the interview. Early is on time. To be on time is late.
Don’ts
- Do not bathe in cologne or perfume. Too much of it can smell worse than body odor.
- Do not say umm! Do not use street slang during an interview.
