Is Keyshia Cole Just Hating Or Does She Have a Valid Point Against Bey’s New Song???

Not everybody is feeling Beyonces new track “Bow Down”. Keyshia cole took to Twitter and let it be know how she feels about Bey and the song.

“Can’t stand when people all self righteous when it’s convenient it makes them look good. Lmao! But can still talk sh*t when convenient 2 FOH,” Cole tweeted.

“I done kept it real from the start! #RespectTHAT”

“First “Women need to Stick together” now b*tches better Bow. Smh. But it’s all G! Chicks stay shooting the sh*t. … http://tmi.me/OnGp7″

“How am i hating? no Mamm or sir. whatever u may be. No H8 RT @GothamsKnight_: damn @KeyshiaCole hating on everybody” (Keyshia Cole’s Twitter)

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: