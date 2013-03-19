CLOSE
NOC Star News
HomeNOC Star News

Is Keyshia Cole Just Hating Or Does She Have a Valid Point Against Bey’s New Song???

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Not everybody is feeling Beyonces new track “Bow Down”. Keyshia cole took to Twitter and let it be know how she feels about Bey and the song.

“Can’t stand when people all self righteous when it’s convenient it makes them look good. Lmao! But can still talk sh*t when convenient 2 FOH,” Cole tweeted.

“I done kept it real from the start! #RespectTHAT”

“First “Women need to Stick together” now b*tches better Bow. Smh. But it’s all G! Chicks stay shooting the sh*t. … http://tmi.me/OnGp7&#8243;

“How am i hating? no Mamm or sir. whatever u may be. No H8 RT @GothamsKnight_: damn @KeyshiaCole hating on everybody” (Keyshia Cole’s Twitter)

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Describes “Hot Girl Summer”
 1 day ago
07.17.19
“Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2” Gets…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Rick Ross Announces “Port Of Miami 2” Release…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Might Be Planning…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close