Flick You Picked!!!

Despite a pair new releases, Oz The Great and Powerful, managed to top the weekend box office for its second straight week.

The Walt Disney 3D led all films in its second week, taking in $42.2 million. The Sam Raimi film is prequel to the L. Frank Baum classic, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Its two-week total is $145 million.

“Boy, did we need it,” said Paul Dergarabedian, box-office analyst for Hollywood.com. “There have been a lot of box-office casualties this year. This is the shot in the arm that we needed, but we’re still waiting for the marketplace to gain some sort of momentum.”

Among the weekend’s debuts, the Halle Berry thriller The Call landed at #2 with $17.1 million. In it, veteran 911 operator Jordan Turner (Berry) receives a call from a girl who has just been abducted, so must confront a killer from her past in order to save the girl’s life.

The Steve Carell and Jim Carrey magician comedy, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, debuted at #3 with just $10.3 million. In it, both actors star as rival Las Vegas magicians.

Jack the Giant Slayer fell to #4 with $6.2 million, bringing its total to $53.9 million; and Identity Thiefcloses out the top five, earning $4.5 million over the weekend to bring its total to $123.7 million.

That’s a wrap for this weekend. This upcoming week, look out for the release of the Fox animated film,The Croods; the Tina Fey and Paul Rudd comedy, Admission; and the Gerard Butler thriller, Olympus Has Fallen.

This weekend’s top 10 is as follows:

1.”Oz the Great and Powerful,” $42.2 million.

2.”The Call,” $17.1 million.

3.”The Incredible Burt Wonderstone,” $10.3 million.

4.”Jack the Giant Slayer,” $6.2 million.

5.”Identity Thief,” $4.5 million.

6.”Snitch,” $3.5 million.

7.”21 and Over,” $2.6 million.

8.”Silver Linings Playbook,” $2.6 million.

9.”Safe Haven,” $2.5 million.

10.”Escape From Planet Earth,” $2.3 million.

