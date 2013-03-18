Is Lil Wayne Dying?

Exclusive

6:30 PM PT — Sources at the hospital tell us Wayne is still in critical condition in the ICU … but stabilizing.

We’re told the prognosis is uncertain.

Wayne is sleeping right now … which is odd, because he just tweeted saying he’s OK and thanking people for the prayers and love.

5:16 PM PT — Wayne’s mother is currently on a plane flying to Los Angeles — and we’re told all major decisions about Wayne’s health (including the decision to discontinue life support) will not be made until she arrives. Lil Wayne is in ICU in critical condition after suffering yet another seizure, and we’re told it doesn’t look good … TMZ has learned.

We broke the story … the 30-year-old rapper was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in L.A. Tuesday night after suffering multiple seizures. He was released Wednesday but just hours later one of his bodyguards found him in his room, on the floor and unconscious.

Wayne was rushed to the hospital again, but this time he did not stabilize. He was taken to ICU, where he was placed in restraints because he was shaking uncontrollably.

We’re told Wayne is currently “unstable,” and has been placed in an induced coma. He is breathing through tubes.

We’re told several people are at Wayne’s bedside crying, and a number of rap artists and family members are on the way. Sources say the scene is violent as Wayne shakes uncontrollably.

Sources say there’s evidence Wayne went on a Sizzurp binge after being released Wednesday, because doctors found high amounts of codeine in his system.

We’re told Wanye’s stomach was pumped 3 times to flush the drugs from his system.