Elementz Urban Arts Youth Center 8th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OPEN HOUSE

It’s been 8 years, already, and it’s time to celebrate, as Elementz, the Urban Arts Youth Center located in Over-the-Rhine, announces its 8th anniversary celebration.

th Anniversary Celebration Open House on Thursday, March 21st, 2013. This urban arts extravaganza will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in our new home at 1100 Race Street, one block south of Washington Park.

Come enjoy positive Hip Hop music, thought provoking poetry, stunning graffiti visual art and jaw dropping Hip Hop dance performances from some of the most electric, stunning and talent young artists from across our city. A $10.00 admission fee helps support ELEMENTZ programming and helps support young inner-city artists. Last year more than 300 people enjoyed the Celebration Open House, and supported Elementz at the same time. Come to the Open House this year and see what they’ve all been talking about!

Creative Director Abdullah Powell, “this event will be a great opportunity to see the quality of performance done by local youth who are learning new expressive skills in a variety of urban art forms”. Board President Peter Block says “I am personally energized each time I listen to the stories told by these young men and women as I listen to their music and watch their dancing”.

About elementz

Born out of the racial demonstrations of 2001, local Over-the-Rhine community organizers decided to address the need for a safe place for urban youth. Initiatives including “Cop Watch” and “Power Players” were initiated in February 2002, and a standalone arts center for urban youth called “Elementz” was launched in February 2005.

This year as we celebrate our 11

th year of community engagement, Elementz is a vibrant youth center dedicated to promoting urban art, including Hip Hop, R&B, Spoken Word and Stepping. We serve over 200 youth who are members of the center and come on a regular basis to our programs. We also touch hundreds of additional young people through our outreach to schools and youth institutions with our message of urban-inspired art and respect.

MORE INFORMATION

Contact Executive Director Tom Kent at 513-379-3239 or tkent@elementz.org or Creative Co-Director Abdullah Powell at 513-200-1018 or abdulah@elementz.org for more information.

