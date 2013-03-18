CLOSE
People Poll: Will Hip Hop Stars Ban Together To Speak Out Against Drug/Alcohol Abuse

Say no to drugs and alcohol! Far too many entertainers claim they are living the life while rapping about drinking alcohol and using drugs. When in actuality it’s all a facade- simply TALK. However, the examples they are bestowing on our children is a negative image. Photos have surfaced of Lil Wayne with a styrofoam cup filled with possible sizzurp in hand. Listen to his music close enough and you’ll find out exactly how he chooses to pass the time while causing damage to his body! Tunechi is currently hospitalized in stable condition after suffering multiple seizures last week. While we are all hopeful he will make a full recovery isn’t it about time these hip hop stars speak out against this so-called life or will they remain silent because it may hurt their street credibility? Listen to this mornings People Poll topic conversation and share your thoughts below.  

>>>Russ Parr Morning Show “People Poll” topic<<<

Your thoughts?

