Real Girls, Real Curls: Get Elle Varner’s Sleek ’70s Blow-Out

According to Hellobeautiful.com Oscar James, CLEAR SCALP & HAIR THERAPY Celebrity Stylist was the hair visionary behind Elle Varner‘s sleek look for The Grammy Awards which was inspired by the 70s. “This was Elle’s first time attending the award show and she is a nominated artist so we really wanted to do something different than her usual style,” said James.

All week long leading up to the Grammys, CLEAR Ultra Shea fans voted on Elle’s hair styles as she attended various music industry events. Tonight fans saw the finale look as Elle made her mark on the red carpet.

Follow Oscar’s tips below to recreate Elle’s look:

Always start with the right foundation and that means a nourished scalp and hair. Rinse and condition with CLEAR SCALP & HAIR BEAUTY THERAPY Ultra Shea shampoo and conditioner for strong, beautiful hair that can hold any style Next, create a center part and blow dry hair straight. Once dry, flat iron hair in small, quarter-inch sections to make sure heat is evenly distributed to every strand. Then, use a drop of the CLEAR SCALP & HAIR BEAUTY THERAPY Ultra Shea Nourishing Scalp & Hair Oil, emulsify and run through hair from scalp to end to add gorgeous shine and tame flyaways Finish with a spritz of hair spray for extra hold.

