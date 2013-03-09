BLAME IT ON THE A, A, A, A, AL-CO-HOL!!!

John Legend’s beautiful model girlfriend, Chrissy Teigen, made a big no-no on instagram. The model was drunk off wine and decided to pose nude (trying to hide her nipples and crotch) as a Twitter milestone ‘present’ to her 200,000 followers. Now granted the beauty is a Sports Illustrated and has been close to nude before, this picture might have taken it too far. When she sobered up and saw the shocked reactions on her feed, she realized she might have taken it too far and put herself on ‘timeout’. Click Here to See The Photo’s And More.

