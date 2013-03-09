CLOSE
NOC Star News
Can A Person With No Legs Kick Ur Butt??? Yes They Can!!! Check Out The Video.

Now I know some of you clicked on the story expecting to see something funny like I normally post. But this story was so moving to me that I wanted to share it with you all. I see people posting on facebook about what they don’t have and how hard it is for them all the time. Then I see this story and fell like your problems are only as big or bad as you allow them to be. If this teen can overcome his situation so can you. Hopefully this story will inspire you as it dig for me.

Photos
