Calling All Withrow High “Tigers” Class Of 1978

Withrow High Class of 1978 presents Games & Fun 35th Reunion Fundraiser Event. “Come join the fun, raffles and giveaways !!!

When: Saturday March 2, 2013

Time: 2-6:00 PM

Where: Shades of Blue Bar & Grill

340 Glensprings Dr. Cinti. OH 45246

Contact: Trivia Turner-Blake(513)834-0562, Pat Hunley (513)602-5848

Reunion blog site: withrow1978.blogspot.com

Email- withrowhigh1978@yahoo.com 

Photos
