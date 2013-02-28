Calling All Withrow High “Tigers” Class Of 1978

0 reads Leave a comment
Withrow High Class of 1978 presents Games & Fun 35th Reunion Fundraiser Event. “Come join the fun, raffles and giveaways !!!
When: Saturday March 2, 2013
Time: 2-6:00 PM
Where: Shades of Blue Bar & Grill
340 Glensprings Dr. Cinti. OH 45246
Contact: Trivia Turner-Blake(513)834-0562, Pat Hunley (513)602-5848
Reunion blog site: withrow1978.blogspot.com
Email- withrowhigh1978@yahoo.com
