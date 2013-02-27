Well here it is folks! The cover of Love and Hip Hop New York Erica Mena’s new book “Underneath It All” You can pre-order your copy now on Amazon for $15.95. I found the description to be interesting:-

I’ve gotten used to living behind mirrors and smoke screens, it’s easier to portray an image for the world to see. When I m alone I am haunted by my truth. A girl who entered this world in a jail cell. A girl who was served struggle with a side of pain on a broken platter. A girl who was thrown into a tank with sharks deep in a world whose motto is to eat or be eaten. I can still see the dirt underneath my nails; I’ve fought too hard to get where I am and I don t plan on looking back. However, there s always someone waiting to knock me down because they don t think I deserve it. Well I say to hell with them. I’ve put in too much to allow anyone to drag me down. So either you re riding with me or against me…

Winter Ramos‘s new book Game Over: My Love For Hip Hop. That will only cost you $8.63. Here’s her book description:- But wait!!! There’s more! While you are on Amazon , why not pre-order‘s new book. That will only cost you $8.63. Here’s her book description:-

Winter Ramos, one of the new faces of VH1′s hit reality television show, Love and Hip Hop New York Season 3 delivers a brazen and unabashed memoir of her life in the world of hip hop. In Game Over, Winter puts all of her emotions on the page leaving no experience, emotional abuse, or former lover uncovered. From her days as assistant to rapper, Fabolous and friend to Jada Kiss, to appearing on Love and Hip Hop and being Creative Costume Designer for Flavor unit Films, Winter delivers a tell-all book on her famous ex-lovers and experiences in the music industry. As the chick that was always in the mix and cool with everyone, Winter was privy to the cray beyond the videos, private flights, and limos that the cameras caught for us. Her reality and theirs was no game. Game Over is Winter’s cautionary tale for the next generation of young women who believe that the fabulous lives of celebrities unveiled in blogs and on reality television shows are all FIRE! Stay tuned, because this GAME is about to get real.

P.S. the typos you see in Erica’s description are exactly as they appear on Amazon so don’t blame me…I’m just the messenger here

