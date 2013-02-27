Well here it is folks! The cover of Love and Hip Hop New York Erica Mena’s new book “Underneath It All” You can pre-order your copy now on Amazon for $15.95. I found the description to be interesting:-
and Hip Hop New York Season 3 delivers a brazen and unabashed memoir of her life
in the world of hip hop. In Game Over, Winter puts all of her emotions on the
page leaving no experience, emotional abuse, or former lover uncovered. From her
days as assistant to rapper, Fabolous and friend to Jada Kiss, to appearing on
Love and Hip Hop and being Creative Costume Designer for Flavor unit Films,
Winter delivers a tell-all book on her famous ex-lovers and experiences in the
music industry. As the chick that was always in the mix and cool with everyone,
Winter was privy to the cray beyond the videos, private flights, and limos that
the cameras caught for us. Her reality and theirs was no game. Game Over is
Winter’s cautionary tale for the next generation of young women who believe that
the fabulous lives of celebrities unveiled in blogs and on reality television
shows are all FIRE! Stay tuned, because this GAME is about to get real.
