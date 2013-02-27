Bobby Brown Going To Jail!!!

This is Bobby Brown’s third offense and he is going to jail! March 20th the New Edition singer is to report to his temporary home where he is scheduled to spend 55days. He’s been formally charged with driving on a suspended license stemming from that arrest in Los Angeles last October. In the interim he’s ordered to carry out three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week. Hopefully this is the last time we have to report this story. Bobby Brown is almost 50yrs old. We hope he learns his lesson!

