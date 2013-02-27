CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Jamie Foxx Flirts With Kelly Rowland; Daughter Looks Mortified (Video)

Is it creepy for a teen girl’s single dad to flirt shamelessly with a woman right in front of her? If it is, Jamie Foxx didn’t care, as he boldly spit game at Oscar pre-show correspondent Kelly Rowland during their exchange on the red carpet. [Scroll down to watch.]

“When I saw you, first of all, I’ve always had a crush on you,” Foxx told Rowland. “Listen….”

“I’m very embarrassed right now,” the Destiny’s Child singer interjected. “He’s a gentleman. I’m gonna stop him right now. I know, stop it. I love me some Jamie.”

Twitter went crazy over Foxx’s apparent flirtation and his 19-year-old daughter Corrine Bishop awkwardly standing by as it all went down.

During the interview, Foxx announced that he will direct a “Project Imagination” piece for Ron Howard, and that he hoped Rowland would star in it.

If he was trying to get a date, the Oscar-winning actor may have some competition. In December, Rowland was linked to R&B singer The Dream.

Jamie Foxx Flirts With Kelly Rowland; Daughter Looks Mortified (Video) was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

