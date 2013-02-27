CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home

Beyoncé’s Pepsi Ad Revealed

0 reads
Leave a comment

Beyoncé’s Pepsi Ad Revealed

 

*The rumored Pepsi Beyoncé partnership is actually true.

There’s proof the pair have agreed to some terms for an ad campaign that was officially launched Thursday. The singer’s Facebook page revealed a series of pop art photos for the latest Pepsi ad.

And in other Beyoncé news, the singer’s name has been mixed up with some financial funny business in Nigeria. According to reports, the country’s president, Goodluck Jonathan is being accused of paying her and Jay Z to come out and perform during a music festival in 2006. The money, however came out of his state’s poverty alleviation funds.

And speaking of international dealings, Bey’s international tour in particular shows she’s got fans who will fight to see her in concert. Tickets for the UK dates sold out in just over 10 minutes, leading to some violence at the Manchester Arena box office.

Source

Beyoncé’s Pepsi Ad Revealed was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

africa , beyonce , concerts , fans , jay-z , pepsi , TOUR

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Describes “Hot Girl Summer”
 2 days ago
07.17.19
“Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2” Gets…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
Rick Ross Announces “Port Of Miami 2” Release…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Might Be Planning…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close