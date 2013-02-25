CLOSE
MC Hammer Tweets About His Arrest In East Bay Area

Even celebrities aren’t immune to “Driving While Black.”  MC Hammer took to his Twitter page to give his side of the story following his arrest in Dublin, CA Thursday evening.  Hammer was arrested at the Hacienda Crossings Shopping Center for allegedly resisting an officer. In an email sent to ABC 7, Sargeant Herb Walters states that Hammer was stopped outside in the parking lot on suspicion of obstructing an officer and resisting arrest. READ MORE

