LeBron Would Have Won The Dunk Contest With This Dunk! [VIDEO]

This just confirms that there needs to be a celebrity edition of the Slam Dunk contest. Even though I don’t think they will ever put up enough money to get LeBron to enter the contest, this video proves that he could win effortlessly. Check out this video of LeBron’s sick dunk during a warm up session.
