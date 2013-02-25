Jay-Z, Mariah Carey And More Celebrate So-So Def’s 20th Anniversary [VIDEO]

Hip-hop and R&B’s hottest stars converged in Atlanta to help Jermaine Dupri celebrate So-So Def’s 20th anniversary. The historic event took place in Atlanta’s Fox Theater with performances by Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, Usher and Ludacris.

The event jumped off with a performance of “Jump” by Kriss Kross and X-Scape members LaTocha and Tamika Scott treated fans to medley of 90′s hits. Usher wowed the crowd with some of his earlier hits, crediting Dupri with giving him most of his #1 records.

The highlight of the evening was Jay-z performing “Money Ain’t A Thing” with Dupri, as well as “Ni**gas in Paris” and “Jigga What, Jigga Who.”

The concert wrapped up with Mariah Carey wheeling out a cake for Dupri. “Happy anniversary to my friend J.D. aka Jermash,” Mimi wished to her one time producer.

