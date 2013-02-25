CLOSE
Kendrick Lamar Acts Out His “Poetic Justice” [NEW VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar reenacts the opening scene of the 1993 classic “Poetic Justice” for his new video of the same name. We see them at the drive-in movie theater where Kendrick gets show in Cali, and somewhere in another part of the country we see Drake leaving a not so pleasant voicemail to his girl while another girl is in his bed.

Check the video below.

 

What did you think of the video?

