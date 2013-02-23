Bout That Life: Guess Who Left Eye From TLC Pulled A Gun Out On

I knew she was crazy but I didnt know she was that crazy. My source states “Everybody knows Left Eye was a bit on the wild side. She was the C in TLC and the “C” was for CRAZY! But we loved her! She was such a cute, little thing. But, her heart was big. The rumors have started with the revelation that there is a TLC movie. But, Clive Davis is in this one and he’s recently admitted to being GAY (or bisexual). I’m not sure if there is a such thing as bisexuality for men, but that’s another story. Anyway, TLC’s financial woes are well documented. Most people blamed Peebles, the old R&B singer from the 80′s. Here she is in the 80s. Well, she’s a looker too. Anyway, they say Left Eye rolled up on Clive Davis with a gun and wanted to know were her money at! Clearly, she didn’t get the money like she wanted but she gets G-props for doing it. Maybe that’s why she fit in with Death Row so well after she bounced out. Remember that? Now thats crazy.

