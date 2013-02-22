CLOSE
Jay-Z & Justin Timberlake Announce Legends Of The Summer Tour



LOS ANGELES, CA (February 22, 2013) – With more than 23 Grammy Awards, 67 million albums sold and two Emmys combined, music icons JAY Z and Justin Timberlake announce 12 once-in-a-lifetime stadium performances.  The LEGENDS OF THE SUMMER tour will begin on July 17th in Toronto, Ontario at the Roger’s Centre and continue through August 16th in Miami, Florida at Sun Life Stadium.  Tickets for all dates except New York go on sale to the public on Thursday, February 28th at LiveNation.com . Stay tuned for special New York on sale date announcement.

Beginning today, fans can click here or visit http://on.fb.me/13p2NSi to RSVP for early access to presale tickets available on February 27th.  Citi® cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today, February 22nd at 12 noon local time through Citi’s Private Pass® Program.  For complete presale details visitwww.citiprivatepass.comLive Nation mobile app users will have access to presale tickets beginning February 27th.  Mobile users can text “LNAPP” OR 404040 to download the Live Nation mobile app. (Available for iOS and Android.) All presales end at 5 p.m. local time on Wednesday, February 27th.

In addition to the tour start in Toronto on July 17th, Justin Timberlake and JAY Z will take their extraordinary live production to New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Hershey, Detroit, Baltimore, Boston, and Philadelphia where they will perform in such legendary stadiums as Yankee Stadium, Fenway Park, Rose Bowl and Candlestick Park.

LEGENDS OF THE SUMMER  tour dates

July 1                Toronto, ON                Rogers Centre

July 19              New York, NY             Yankee Stadium**

July 22             Chicago, IL                    Soldier Field

July 26             San Francisco, CA       Candlestick Park

July 28             Los Angeles, CA           Rose Bowl

July 31              Vancouver, BC             BC Place Stadium

August 4          Hershey, PA                 Hershey Stadium

August 6          Detroit, MI                    Ford Field

August 8          Baltimore, MD             M&T Bank Stadium

August 10        Boston, MA                   Fenway Park

August 13        Philadelphia, PA          Citizens Bank Park

August 16        Miami, FL                       Sun Life Stadium

** All dates on sale to the public on February 28th, except New York. New York on sale information to be announced soon.

All dates are subject to change.

For additional tour and ticket information visit LifeandTimes.comJustinTimberlake.com, andTicketmaster.com.  Join the conversation at #LegendsOfTheSummer.

Photos
