Jay-Z & Justin Timberlake Announce Legends Of The Summer Tour

LOS ANGELES, CA (February 22, 2013) – With more than 23 Grammy Awards, 67 million albums sold and two Emmys combined, music icons JAY Z and Justin Timberlake announce 12 once-in-a-lifetime stadium performances. The LEGENDS OF THE SUMMER tour will begin on July 17th in Toronto, Ontario at the Roger’s Centre and continue through August 16th in Miami, Florida at Sun Life Stadium. Tickets for all dates except New York go on sale to the public on Thursday, February 28th at LiveNation.com . Stay tuned for special New York on sale date announcement.
Beginning today, fans can click here or visit http://on.fb.me/13p2NSi to RSVP for early access to presale tickets available on February 27th. Citi® cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today, February 22nd at 12 noon local time through Citi’s Private Pass® Program. For complete presale details visitwww.citiprivatepass.com. Live Nation mobile app users will have access to presale tickets beginning February 27th. Mobile users can text “LNAPP” OR 404040 to download the Live Nation mobile app. (Available for iOS and Android.) All presales end at 5 p.m. local time on Wednesday, February 27th.
In addition to the tour start in Toronto on July 17th, Justin Timberlake and JAY Z will take their extraordinary live production to New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Hershey, Detroit, Baltimore, Boston, and Philadelphia where they will perform in such legendary stadiums as Yankee Stadium, Fenway Park, Rose Bowl and Candlestick Park.
LEGENDS OF THE SUMMER tour dates
July 1 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
July 19 New York, NY Yankee Stadium**
July 22 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
July 26 San Francisco, CA Candlestick Park
July 28 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl
July 31 Vancouver, BC BC Place Stadium
August 4 Hershey, PA Hershey Stadium
August 6 Detroit, MI Ford Field
August 8 Baltimore, MD M&T Bank Stadium
August 10 Boston, MA Fenway Park
August 13 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park
August 16 Miami, FL Sun Life Stadium
** All dates on sale to the public on February 28th, except New York. New York on sale information to be announced soon.
All dates are subject to change.
For additional tour and ticket information visit LifeandTimes.com, JustinTimberlake.com, andTicketmaster.com. Join the conversation at #LegendsOfTheSummer.
