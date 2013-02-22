CLOSE
Ja Rule Released From Prison….Then Goes Right Back In

Ja Rule just can’t catch a break.  Right after serving a two year prison term for weapons possession, Ja was transferred to another facility for an additional four months for tax evasion.

Ja’s lawer, Stacey Richman told MTV News: “He completed his state sentence, but the state and federal sentences were running concurrently and there is an overage on the federal one.   He still owes time on the federal charge.”

Photos
