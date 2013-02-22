Ja Rule Released From Prison….Then Goes Right Back In

Ja Rule just can’t catch a break. Right after serving a two year prison term for weapons possession, Ja was transferred to another facility for an additional four months for tax evasion.

Ja’s lawer, Stacey Richman told MTV News: “He completed his state sentence, but the state and federal sentences were running concurrently and there is an overage on the federal one. He still owes time on the federal charge.”

