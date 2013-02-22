See Why Fantasia Is Mad At Jet Magazine?

Fantasia Barrino covers the March 2013 issue of Jet Magazine but she’s not too happy with the mag. Tasia took to her Instagram account to blast the publication for publishing an old photo of her on their recent cover. She wants a redo and wished the mag used the pics that her camp sent over.

This saddens Me!!! It is clear that this picture is 10 Years Old and JET Magazine puts it on the Cover!! After I send them the NEW LOOK AND DIRECTION. . SAD!!! I WANT A PUBLIC APOLOGY FROM JET. Now im not sure if the interview is correct. SEE!! America they and use me as they crash Dummy BUT NO MORE. IF I DONT STAND FOR SOMETHING ILL FALL FOR ANYTHING.

What do you think of Tasia’s rant? Does she deserve an apology? Via:Hellobeautiful

