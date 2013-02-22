7 GOLDEN Rules To Make A Long Distance Relationship Work [Original]

Photo Source: travelettes.net

In this day and age, relationships can be tough. The idea of monogamy is slowly but surely dying out as modern society has begun to blur the lines of relationship life and single life. For those who ACTUALLY WANT to be in a traditional relationship, the pressure is on! A “normal” relationship can present its challenges, so if you add in the factor of distance, the challenge intensifies.

Long distance relationships are by NO means impossible BUT there are certain factors one must consider. Before you and your partner even think about a long distance relationship, you must first be sure that both of you are ready and willing to put in the work!

So, are you thinking of engaging in a long distance relationship? Or, are you and your lover struggling to make your long distance situation function? Here are seven GOLDEN rules to make a long distance relationship work:

1. Communication is key if you want to make your long distance relationship work. Maintaining constant communication should be your number one priority to ensure you are always on the same page as your partner.

2. Think of ways to include each other. Just because you guys are not physically together, it does not mean you cannot watch a movie together! Schedule a time to call each other while watching the same movie so you can interact as if you were together. A movie is just ONE example of an activity you can plan, it is important to be creative, so put your thinking caps on!

3. Take advantage of visual technology. Instead of your routine telephone conversations “spice things up,” use free tools such as Skype and FaceTime, this will bring you together in a more intimate setting. For example, you can eat dinner together, hold a conversation, or even do something to keep your love life exciting. Doing so will ensure that your face to face chemistry remains intact!

4. Always let your partner know when you are thinking about them . Try to send each other “flirty” little text messages throughout the day. Don’t hold back from telling your partner how much you care about them.

5. Keep your partner guessing, when in a long distance relationship it is important to go the extra mile to keep you partner happy. Send flowers, cards, etc.- for no reason at all.

6. Try to avoid jealousy and false accusations. Avoiding petty arguments is very important in a long distance relationship. It is vital to remember you “love each other.” Sometimes, the want or desire to be near one another can cause a rift in your relationship. Don’t Let It!

7. Make sure every occasion you and your partner spend together is special. Make it memorable, so that during the times when you are apart you can reflect on those unforgettable moments. Having a good time when you are together will also help give you and your partner something to look forward to the next time around.

** Remember, romance is not always about material things, find out what makes your partner tick! Investigate the small things, and make your loved one feel special. **

Long distance relationships can be a lot of work BUT if you feel like the connection you and your partner share is worth it , GO FOR IT! ”Distance is not for the fearful, it is for the bold. It’s for those who are willing to spend a lot of time alone in exchange for a little time with the one they love. It’s for those knowing a good thing when they see it, even if they don’t see it nearly enough…” (Click here for similar quotes)

7 GOLDEN Rules To Make A Long Distance Relationship Work [Original] was originally published on rnbphilly.com