Pusha T ft Rick Ross : Millions (Music Video)

Fresh off of Grammy Weekend, and a couple weeks after the release of his Wrath of Caine mixtape, Pusha T offers up a visual for the Rick Ross-assisted “Millions”. In the clip, the rap pair hoard their millions while agents close in on their location, trying to find them “millions in the ceiling” and the “choppers in the closet.”

Wrath Of Caine is out now. It boasts guest appearances from the likes of French Montana, Troy Ave, Wale, Kevin Gates, and Andrea Martin, among others.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: