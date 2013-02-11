Why The Best New Artist Grammy Is Cursed [OPINION]

Music’s brightest stars came out to party and rub elbows for the 55th annual Grammys, and what a night it was!

Between T-Swizzle’s theatrical opening performance, to the electrifying Bob Marley tribute and Hov biggin’ up the swap meet where The Dream apparently buys all his clothes, everyone was all smiles at the Staple Center.

But all eyes were focused on The Best New Artist award, a category Frank Ocean was nominated in. But like the Grammys have done in the past, Ocean didn’t take home the gramophone, indie pop band Fun walked away with the W. According to past winners, sometimes taking the L is actually a blessing in disguise.

In 1999, Lauryn Hill took home the Best New Artist award , an honor she rightfully deserved. But Lauryn ain’t been the same or released a full-length studio album since.

In 2011, Esperanza Spalding committed the biggest hijack in Grammy history when she snagged the Best New Artist award from projected favorite Justin Bieber. While the Biebs went home empty-handed, his career continued to flourish. All of his albums debut at the No. 1 spot. Conversely, Spalding, who became the first and only jazz artist to snag the prestigious award, saw her album ”Chamber Music Society” re-enter the Billboard 200 and peaked at 34.

In 2002, Norah Jones took home the Grammy for Best New Artist for her album “Come Away With Me”, which went diamond. However, in 2012, Jones released her fifth studio album “Little Broken Hearts.” While it was critically praised, it didn’t do well on the charts.

In 2004, 50 Cent was also nominated, but lost to band Evanescence. However, Curtis has continued to start rap beefs and had a thriving career in both music and business. He even got to chop it with Oprah! On the other hand, most people still think Evanescence is a brand of mineral water.

Winning The Best New Artist Grammy is akin to winning the Super Bowl. It’s a great achievement. But the team that wins football’s most important game, usually comes back to have the worst season ever!

Only time can tell how Fun will fare. But if ‘ol Frankie is disappointed, not to worry. Katy “Boobs Galore” Perry didn’t get the nod and now she has her own eyelash line.

How’s that for sticking it to the man!

