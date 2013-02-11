Check The List Of Grammy Winners Here!

0 reads Leave a comment
In case you missed the Grammys last night, take a look below to see who took home an award!
- Album of the year: “Babel,” Mumford & Sons
- Record of the year: “Somebody That I Used to Know,” Gotye featuring Kimbra
- Song of the year: “We Are Young,” fun.
- New artist: fun.
- Urban contemporary album: “Channel Orange,” Frank Ocean
- Rap/sung collaboration: “No Church in the Wild,” Jay-Z, Kanye West featuring Frank Ocean, The-Dream
- Rap performance: “N***as in Paris,” Jay-Z, Kanye West
- Rap song: “N***as in Paris,” Shawn Carter, Mike Dean, Chauncey Hollis, Kanye West
- Rap album: “Take Care,” Drake
- R&B performance: “Climax,” Usher
- Traditional R&B performance: “Love on Top,” Beyonce
- R&B song: “Adorn,” Miguel Pimentel
- R&B album: “Black Radio,” Robert Glasper Experiment
- Gospel song: “Go Get It,” Mary Mary
- Short-form music video: “We Found Love,” Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris
For a full list of winners, click here.
